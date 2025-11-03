Monday Forecast: Mild, dry, and mostly sunny

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mostly sunny skies throughout our Monday and most of the work week
- Humidity slowly on the rise as we go into the weekend
- Rain chances remain at 10% or lower throughout the seven day forecast
Temperatures are still mild for now but warm up and get above average as we head through the week pushing the 90s by this Saturday. No major weather makers are on the way for now leaving us without much rain and either above or near average temperatures through the next ten days. For now we're still dealing with moderate to severe drought across south Texas so hopefully we see more rain start to work in sooner rather than later.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny, Mild, and Dry
Temperature: 81F
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool, and Calm
Temperature: 58F
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 82F
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great Monday and start to the week there Coastal Bend!