Monday Forecast: Mild, dry, and mostly sunny

Sunrise Forecast: Monday, November 3rd, 2025
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Mostly sunny skies throughout our Monday and most of the work week
  • Humidity slowly on the rise as we go into the weekend
  • Rain chances remain at 10% or lower throughout the seven day forecast

Temperatures are still mild for now but warm up and get above average as we head through the week pushing the 90s by this Saturday. No major weather makers are on the way for now leaving us without much rain and either above or near average temperatures through the next ten days. For now we're still dealing with moderate to severe drought across south Texas so hopefully we see more rain start to work in sooner rather than later.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny, Mild, and Dry

Temperature: 81F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool, and Calm

Temperature: 58F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 82F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday and start to the week there Coastal Bend!

