Midday Cold Front Sweeps Away Heat; Leaves Cooler and Drizzly Afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a week of heat, humidity and strong onshore winds, a cold front swept through the Coastal Bend today followed by much cooler air and drizzle.

Skies will clear this evening, but the front returns as a warm front Monday and brings showers. Warmer and more humid air returns Tuesday, along with isolated showers, ahead of a Wednesday cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will dot the region with the midweek front, but fair and mild afternoons with clear, cool nights will define the rest of the week.

Expect highs in the 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, falling to the 50s the rest of the week.