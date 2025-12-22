Low temps in the 60s with widespread dense fog tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy first day of Winter, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with a new season and warm temperatures.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We are closing the weekend welcoming in the winter solstice! Warm temperatures stick in the forecast this upcoming week with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Fog will linger through the morning before clearing by noon and returning by the evening.
A light cold front will approach the Coastal Bend but will fizzle out before making it here. This will not impact our temperatures but will give us the opportunity of some widespread showers tonight into Monday morning. Mostly sunny conditions take over the forecast for Christmas week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy start then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly sunny skies
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!