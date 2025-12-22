Low temps in the 60s with widespread dense fog tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy first day of Winter, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with a new season and warm temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We are closing the weekend welcoming in the winter solstice! Warm temperatures stick in the forecast this upcoming week with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Fog will linger through the morning before clearing by noon and returning by the evening.

A light cold front will approach the Coastal Bend but will fizzle out before making it here. This will not impact our temperatures but will give us the opportunity of some widespread showers tonight into Monday morning. Mostly sunny conditions take over the forecast for Christmas week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly sunny skies

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!