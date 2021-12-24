Local temperatures will keep climbing on Christmas Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It looks like it is going to be a rather pleasant Christmas Eve here in the Coastal Bend.

However, it will remain rather breezy with the winds blowing out of the south at 15 to 20 mph. Look for an overnight low of 64 degrees with a few areas on patchy fog.

The forecast for Christmas Day calls for plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures with a daytime high of 83 on Satuardays and southerly winds at 10-15 mph. We can expect much of the same on Sunday with a forecast high of 82.

We will remain in a rather tranquil weather pattern again next week with daytime highs will be in the lower 80s and overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s. There is very little chance for rain in the forecast period.

We could see some cooler air move into Texas by next weekend for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.