Light cold front arrives with increase in winds through early evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with a light cold front that moved through our neighborhoods this morning.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Behind this weaker cold front is a drop in humidity values, closer to a muggy range for Corpus Christi with a more dry range for our more northern neighborhoods.
Drier and slightly cooler conditions for the beginning of the week but high temperatures will still be in the 90s. Temperatures are still above normal for this week, where the average is 85ºF. Rain chances are also slim this week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, slightly gusty winds
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!