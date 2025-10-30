Less windy, but cool and very dry conditions continue across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Less windy

Chilly morning temps

Extreme Fire Danger (3-5 out of 5) Thursday

Dry conditions & fire danger

The 'disrespectful winds' are beginning to dial back. This will help fire crews working on local fires across the Coastal Bend. Despite calmer winds, moderate to extreme fire danger continues on Thursday. Please avoid any activities that could set off a spark!

Colder temps and a chance of rain

It takes about 24-48 hours after a cold front's passage for the coldest air to arrive. That means the coldest temps of the week arrive early this morning! Lows will likely be in the mid 40s across our neighborhoods, so bundle up! High temps will again rebound to the upper 70s. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday, keeping fall temps in the forecast. A few showers are possible Saturday and Saturday night ahead of the front, but accumulation don't look impressive.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Cold and breezy

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday: Dry, chilly, and sunny

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear and cold

Temperature: Low 49ºF

Winds: NE 5 mph

Have a wonderful evening!