Less haze but it will still linger into the weekend

Julia WX 8-1-24
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday as we usher in the new month of August!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Our round of Saharan dust will move further into central and northern Texas so we'll see some improvement in our air quality today and through the weekend as we'll remain in the moderate zone. Those who are sensitive may still want to limit their time outdoors.

The heat will intensify as we approach the weekend with temperatures reaching to mid to upper 90s and feels like temps near 110.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Hazy and partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Hot, hazy, and sunny
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday Night: Saharan dust lingers
Temperature: Low 76
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!

