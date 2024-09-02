Labor Day Forecast: Heavy showers and t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day! September is on average our wettest month of the year. You'll need your umbrella for the first week of the new month.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We're in for a wet start to the new month of September. A frontal boundary to our north along with what's going on in the tropics is part of what is driving our significant rain chances this week. We have area of low pressure that is just off the Texas coast and that sending large plumes of tropical moisture into the Coastal Bend.

Periods of heavy rainfall and t-storms are possible this morning and this afternoon but expected to intensify overnight through tomorrow. A majority of South Texas is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Counties along the coast are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and T-storms

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Heavy rain and t-storms that will pick up overnight

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: T-storms, some may be strong

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Stay safe and have a great day!