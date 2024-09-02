Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Labor Day Forecast: Heavy showers and t-storms

Shower activity expected to increase and intensify later in the day
Julia WX 9-2-24
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day! September is on average our wettest month of the year. You'll need your umbrella for the first week of the new month.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We're in for a wet start to the new month of September. A frontal boundary to our north along with what's going on in the tropics is part of what is driving our significant rain chances this week. We have area of low pressure that is just off the Texas coast and that sending large plumes of tropical moisture into the Coastal Bend.

Periods of heavy rainfall and t-storms are possible this morning and this afternoon but expected to intensify overnight through tomorrow. A majority of South Texas is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Counties along the coast are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and T-storms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Heavy rain and t-storms that will pick up overnight
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: T-storms, some may be strong
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Stay safe and have a great day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk