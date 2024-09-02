Labor Day Forecast: Heavy showers and t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day! September is on average our wettest month of the year. You'll need your umbrella for the first week of the new month.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We're in for a wet start to the new month of September. A frontal boundary to our north along with what's going on in the tropics is part of what is driving our significant rain chances this week. We have area of low pressure that is just off the Texas coast and that sending large plumes of tropical moisture into the Coastal Bend.
Periods of heavy rainfall and t-storms are possible this morning and this afternoon but expected to intensify overnight through tomorrow. A majority of South Texas is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Counties along the coast are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Showers and T-storms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Heavy rain and t-storms that will pick up overnight
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tomorrow: T-storms, some may be strong
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Stay safe and have a great day!