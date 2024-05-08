It's not just the heat; it's the humidity and the pollution, but is relief on the way?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Brutal heat combined with air pollution is creating a hazardous environmental condition today and Thursday, but a cold front will clear that out temporarily. Rain chances return this weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Smoke from fires in Mexico have introduced particulates causing hazardous air quality
- Trapped heat and moisture are resulting in heat indices above 110 degrees
- A cold front will ease the heat and clear skies Friday
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy, breezy, hazy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy with morning fog, then mostly clear and hot in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index ~113
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Northeast 15 to 28 mph
Limit your time outdoors today and Thursday, and practice heat safety rules.