It's not just the heat; it's the humidity and the pollution, but is relief on the way?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Brutal heat combined with air pollution is creating a hazardous environmental condition today and Thursday, but a cold front will clear that out temporarily. Rain chances return this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Smoke from fires in Mexico have introduced particulates causing hazardous air quality

Trapped heat and moisture are resulting in heat indices above 110 degrees

A cold front will ease the heat and clear skies Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy, breezy, hazy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy with morning fog, then mostly clear and hot in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the upper 90s with a heat index ~113

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Northeast 15 to 28 mph

Limit your time outdoors today and Thursday, and practice heat safety rules.