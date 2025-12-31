It's New Years Eve! We'll be cool and clear as we bring in the new year tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy New Years Eve Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High pressure overhead leads to plenty of sunshine and upper 60s today

We'll be dropping through the 50s around midnight with clear skies if you'll be celebrating tonight

Rain chances are minimal through the next seven days for now

Temperatures are still cool today in the upper 60s with upper 70s expected for the first day of the new year tomorrow. If you'll be out around midnight we'll see temps falling through the 50s and feeling like the 40s so make sure to bundle up! Rain wise we're staying dry through the next seven days unfortunately. As we go into the weekend you can expect plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today (New Years Eve): Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 68F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight (Happy New Year!): Mostly Clear

Temperature: 46F

Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday (New Years Day): Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 77F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great New Years Eve Coastal Bend!