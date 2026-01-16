It's Friday! We're warmer today with sunny skies, but colder air is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny and warm today in the mid to upper 70s

Gusty conditions this afternoon 15-25 mph from the SE

Cold front arrives tonight making things cloudier and winder by tomorrow morning

Potential for a light freeze for far northern portions of the area Sunday morning

Our weather all week has been back and forth from the 70s to 60s and back again. This pattern is going to remain with us into the weekend as our next cold front arrives tonight cooling us off by tomorrow. For today we'll see plenty of sunshine and 70s for temperatures with breezy winds from the southeast. In the wake of the cold front we'll have 60s tomorrow and even gustier winds from the northeast around 20-30 mph at times. For our next rain chance we'll have to look to next week with the secondary cold front pushing into the region that could stir up some scattered showers in the region. However, this cold front is still up in the air on its strength and positioning which will highly influence our rain chances and totals so be sure to check back for any updates to the forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny Skies

Temperature: 78F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Cloud Cover increasing

Temperature: 51F

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy (Decreasing cloud cover into the PM)

Temperature: 60F

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and start to your weekend!