It's Friday! We'll see drizzly conditions before the sun comes back out tomorrow

Happy Friday! More cloudy and drizzly conditions today before a beautiful weekend takes shape in the 70s with more sunshine
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • We still have the overcast skies with light rain and drizzle for Friday
  • Sunshine comes back out tomorrow especially into the afternoon hours
  • Our next cold front is anticipated Sunday cooling things off to start next week

We're still in this frontal overrunning pattern today leading to plenty of cloud cover overhead and light rain showers working into the region. Temperatures will still be chilly today in the 50s for daytime highs before the weekend warms back up pushing into the low 70s by tomorrow. Sunshine luckily also makes its return and as we head into Sunday we'll see the upper 70s once again! Our next cold front is anticipated to work in Sunday as well so things cool back down for Monday, but it will be brief as we see the upper 70s return once again by next Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 56F

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 52F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 71F

Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great end to your week and weekend Coastal Bend!

