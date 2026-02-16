It's cool out this morning, but we'll be on the warm-up in the week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Some patches of fog this morning

Sunny and upper 70s/lower 80s later this afternoon

Warm up through the week to the upper 80s by Friday

Weekend cold front on the way

As we're starting the third week of February now we're could hold on to some patches of fog for the morning commute hours, although it doesn't seem like it should be as thick as last week. Later today we'll clear up and warm up towards ~80F for the daytime highs this afternoon.

As we roll through the week ahead we'll likely see some breezy winds by tomorrow from the southeast gusting upwards of ~30mph at it's peak with warming temperatures throughout the week. In combination with the ongoing drought we'll see some moderate to high fire danger by Tuesday and into Wednesday. By late week on Friday some models are even calling for us to be near ~90F, but for now I have us stopping in the upper 80s. Either way it will be a warm and well above average week ahead considering we should be closer to ~72-73F for our daytime high in terms of the historical average.

By the weekend we'll be watching for our next cold front to approach the Coastal Bend by Saturday morning. It could bring some light rain chances, but the best chances look to remain well to the north for now. In terms of our temperatures it does look like it will bring us back from the upper 80s Friday to the lower 70s potentially by Sunday. However make sure to check back for changes to the forecast throughout the week ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Patchy Fog, then a Mostly Sunny Afternoon

Temperature: 80F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, G 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear



Temperature: 59F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: AM Patchy Fog, then a Mostly Sunny Afternoon

Temperature: 82F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!