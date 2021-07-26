It's all about the high heat this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The summer heat and haze dominated the weekend forecast as afternoon high temperatures hovered in the low to mid-90s under mainly sunny skies.

Upper-level high pressure will continue to deliver these weather conditions to the Coastal Bend as we have a good amount of sinking air over the region that will promote at/near normal temperatures, high heat index values, and very low opportunities for rainfall.

Speaking of rainfall chances; the upper-level high will move slightly to our north by the middle of the week and allow a few weak and minor disturbances to move in from the Gulf and result in only a few stray to isolated showers to the area. Big rainfall totals are not expected, aside from a quick and brief downpours and the coverage will be very spotty.

The main story for the week with be the mainly sunny skies and the heat. Residents are urged to use caution when working outdoors and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Saharan dust is still lingering over the area and will decrease in coverage the next couple of days, but another plume is forecast to move in by the end of the week keeping our skies on the hazy side.

The 6WEATHER Team continues to monitor the tropics and they continue to be mainly on the quiet side. There is an area of disturbed weather near Florida and Georgia, Invest 90-L, but the chances for tropical formation remain low due to its close proximity to land. It will bring some wind and rainfall to parts of the southeast early this week, but is not a threat to us in South Texas.

Today: Mainly sunny, hot and hazy…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds move in, humid, some fog developing…Low: 74…Wind: Light & Variable.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, few extra clouds, hot and humid with a stray passing shower…High:95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a stray shower, hot & humid…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower, still mainly hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny, very hot and humid…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-109…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny, breezy, muggy and hot…High’s: mid-90s…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great week and stay cool!