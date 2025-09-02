Isolated t-showers will wrap up as drier air moves in this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- AM and early PM Isolated t-showers
- Drier air takes over this afternoon
- Worsening heat risk tomorrow and Thursday
Isolated showers and t-storms are in the forecast this morning and this afternoon, but rain chances will dwindle as dry air moves into the region. Temperatures will return to the upper 90s today and will remain at that range through the rest of the work week. Worsening heat risk is expected tomorrow and Thursday.
For the first weekend of September, we'll have another front that may bring decent rain chances and a better 'cool-down' with below-average temps.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated AM t-storms and early
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Very hot and lots of sunshine
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Have a great day!