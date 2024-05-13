Watch Now
Isolated storms, some could be severe

'Feels like' temps return to the 100s this afternoon
Stefanie's WX 5-13-24
Posted at 9:15 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 10:15:54-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Howdy! This Monday, I'm tracking the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A few light showers this morning
  • Storms develop this afternoon, some strong
  • 'Feels like' temps return to the 100s

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A few storms, hot and humid
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few storms, foggy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Have a marvelous Monday!

