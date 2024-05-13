Isolated storms, some could be severe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Howdy! This Monday, I'm tracking the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

A few light showers this morning

Storms develop this afternoon, some strong

'Feels like' temps return to the 100s

Today: A few storms, hot and humid

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few storms, foggy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

