Isolated showers this morning, Partly cloudy skies this afternoon

Sunrise Forecast October 14th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated shower or two as we head through this morning into early afternoon before it clears out of the area
  • Daytime highs and overnight lows slowly crawl up through the upper 80s to lower 90s and upper 60s to mid 70s respectively
  • Opportunities for rain today and into this weekend, but totals don't look too impressive

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Isolated AM Showers, Partly Cloudy PM

Temperature: 88F

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool, and Calm

Temperature: 68F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 89F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!

