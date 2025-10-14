Isolated showers this morning, Partly cloudy skies this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated shower or two as we head through this morning into early afternoon before it clears out of the area
- Daytime highs and overnight lows slowly crawl up through the upper 80s to lower 90s and upper 60s to mid 70s respectively
- Opportunities for rain today and into this weekend, but totals don't look too impressive
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated AM Showers, Partly Cloudy PM
Temperature: 88F
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool, and Calm
Temperature: 68F
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Temperature: 89F
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!