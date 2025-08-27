Isolated showers this afternoon, drier conditions by the evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have another afternoon of passing showers and thunderstorms before we dry out the next couple of days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With plenty of moisture lingering and instability in the atmosphere, showers and thunderstorms have kicked off across the Coastal Bend, mainly near our coastal communities. There is plenty of moisture and available energy in the Gulf that helped promote our rain activity this afternoon, along with the sea breeze.

Thursday and Friday will be our warmest and driest days of the week before rain chances return for Labor Day Weekend. Our heat risk also increases Thursday into Friday with a major heat risk for our more western neighborhoods.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!