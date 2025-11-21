Isolated showers and storms tonight before better chances work in tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain chances increase slightly this afternoon and evening before they look even better for tomorrow

Daytime highs are expected in the 80s over the next few days with humid air as well

By the middle of next week we get stronger cold fronts cooling us to the 70s by Thanksgiving

Today we're starting off with some patchy fog for our inland communities once again which should dissipate over the next few hours. Rain chances increase this afternoon and evening so be mindful of that if you're heading out for Friday night lights! Tomorrow and Sunday also look to bring rain chances to the area so I'd keep the umbrella handy through Sunday afternoon to be on the safer end. Luckily by next week we'll see cooler air work into the area with the 70s expected by next Wednesday and even the upper 60s for daytime highs on Thanksgiving!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy Skies with Isolated PM T-Showers

Temperature: 88F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid with an Isolated shower possible

Temperature: 73F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Showers

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great finish to your week and weekend Coastal Bend!