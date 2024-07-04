Independence Day Forecast: Hot, humid and breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Independence Day! Hot and humid conditions are expected this afternoon with minimal haze. Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while you enjoy the holiday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate heat and humidity with a chance for potential heat alerts by this afternoon
- Less haze but another round of Saharan dust arrives late tonight
- Rain and t-storms are expected this weekend as Beryl continues its track in the Caribbean
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot and humid with possible heat alerts
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and haze returns
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Have a great and safe holiday!