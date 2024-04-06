Increasing clouds and quite windy today, stray to isolated showers/storms Sunday through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant cloud cover may spoil eclipse viewing Monday, although actual rainfall totals Sunday through Wednesday will be modest.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong south southeast winds today will gust in excess of 40 mph
- Winds die off Sunday, but stray showers should appear
- Widespread, persistent cloud cover will accompany stray to isolated showers/storms Monday-Wednesday
- Eclipse viewing Monday will be difficult due to cloudiness
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: :
Moslty cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast wind 20 to 32 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and warm with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South wind 6 to 12 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon
Monday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with stray to isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast wind 22 to 34 mph
Other than Sunday, expect strong south southeast winds through midweek. Also expect stray to isolated showers Sunday through Wednesday, and cloud cover obscuring your view of the solar eclipse on Monday.