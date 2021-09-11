Increasing Cloudiness, Chance of Rain, as Disturbance Approaches Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Clouds, humidity and rainfall potential will increase dramatically tonight and Sunday as a tropical disturbance now in the Bay of Campeche quickly approaches the Coastal Bend.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone going into the first of next week. Late today, another weak disturbance is bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms that are approaching the barrier islands from the coastal waters. Expect precipitation to increase tonight and Sunday, with heavy rain possible Sunday night and Monday and possibly Tuesday.

In addition, rip current potential increases to moderate on Sunday. Rainfall chances will diminish to become scattered to numerous showers and storms Wednesday through Friday as tropical moisture lingers in the region. With the increasing moisture content, afternoon temperatures will reach only the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will remain in the middle 70s.

Keep up with the latest weather information, as the tropical disturbance may become a tropical storm or hurricane, and its path may change. Such changes will have a dramatic impact of rainfall potential, as well as wind, seas and other related hazards.