Increasing cloudiness and humidity precedes light showers expected late week and through the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple layers of moisture brought mostly cloudy skies to the Coastal Bend today ahead of a series of weak disturbances that will bring stray to isolated showers Thursday through Christmas Day. Atmospheric moisture will not be sufficient for extensive rainfall, so expect a quarter inch or less total precipitation through the holiday period. Meantime, temperatures will remain well above normal, with afternoons in the 70s and overnights in the 60s. A breezy southeasterly flow will prevail Wednesday and Thursday; otherwise, winds will be light. Marine conditions will be non-threatening for the next several days, as well.

The unseasonable warmth extends across most of the U.S. as the Polar jet stream remains along the Canadian border. By late Christmas Day, however, a cold front arrives to take the mercury down to near normal and end any rain chances, so temperatures will peak in the middle 60s on Tuesday, the 26th. In fact, no seriously cold air is expected through the end of the year for the Coastal Bend.

