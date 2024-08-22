Improving, but still dangerous heat expected Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! As we near the weekend, we inch closer to cooler conditions. Keep practicing heat safety this afternoon!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today still brings dangerous heat and a major risk for heat-related illness. Please check in on loved ones and take care of yourself in this swelter. Corpus Christi will top out near 100ºF for a high temperature, but feel like the 110s for most of the afternoon. Heat Advisories will be in effect for all of the Coastal Bend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.



We'll cool down over the weekend, with rain chances on the rise by Sunday! Today marks 800 days under water restriction here in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: HOT.

Temperature: High 100ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Not are brutally hot, but still stifling.

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a cool afternoon!