Watch out for these road closures, flood-prone areas in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Coastal Bend-area roads and drive safely as rain comes down in south Texas.
The Corpus Christi Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation report rising water in various locations across the Coastal Bend area. They have listed numerous intersections that have also been closed due to high water on the roadway.
"As of noon, all but two roadways in TxDOT’s 10-county Corpus Christi District are passable although there is water over the road in some locations. During this weather event, TxDOT crews are actively monitoring and assessing roads in the district. Signs are in place to warn drivers of water on the road and TxDOT vehicles with emergency lights activated are alerting drivers to water on the road," said Rickey Dailey of TxDOT.
Motorists are strongly encouraged to slow down, not drive into high water or around barricades — and if you must be on the road, be aware of possible flooding on the roadways.
Here is a list of road closures across the region:
- Beach Street at the Causeway on North Beach
- Both turnarounds under the JFK
- Turnaround for Oso Bridge on the Flour Bluff side
- Numerous roads on North Beach are shut down due to high water
- All streets south of Elm Street
- All streets east of Surfside Blvd between Coastal Place and Gulfspray Ave
- All streets east of Gulfbreeze Blvd from Gulfspray Ave to Sandbar Ave
- Gulfbreeze Blvd north of Sandbar Ave
- Turnaround on North Beach under the Nueces Bay Causeway closed north of Beach Street
- SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound turnaround at Oso Bay. This is the turnaround on the Flour Bluff side of the bay
- People Street, Lawrence Street, and Coopers Alley are all closed
- Hughes Street at North Shoreline Boulevard (lower parking lot at Art Museum of South Texas)
- Paul Place and Surfside Boulevard
- Golf Place and Surfside Boulevard
- S. Hotel Place and Surfside Boulevard
- Breaker Avenue and Surfside Boulevard
- Stewart Place and Surfside Boulevard
- Gulfspray Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Neal Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Beach Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Reef Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Gulden Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Pearl Place from Surfside to N. Shoreline Boulevard
- N. Shoreline Boulevard from Pearl Place to Coastal Avenue
- Coastal Avenue from N. Shoreline Boulevard to Surfside Boulevard
Here is a list of flood-prone areas across the Coastal Bend:
- Lipan Street at Coke Street
- Cheyenne Street at Virginia Street
- Baldwin Blvd and Agnes Street
- Port Ave at Prescott Street
- Baldwin Blvd at Agnes Street
- Rodd Field at SPID
- Rodd Field at Holly Road
- Mckinzie Road and Haven Drive
- Port Ave at Guadalupe Street
- Ayers Street at Tarlton Street
- Greenwood Drive and Hudson Street
- NPID at Leopard Street
- Tanachua street and Brewster street
- Baldwin Blvd at Agnes Street
- Greenwood Drive and Saratoga Blvd
- Airline and SPID
- Staples and SPID
- Staples and McArdle
- Everhart and SPID
- Port Ave and Crosstown
- Yorktown Blvd and Lake Travis Drive
- Airline and Norvel
- Candlewood Drive near SPID
- Williams and Holly Rd
- Highland and Dolores
- Morgan and Espinosa
Visit www.drivetexas.org for current roadclosures.