CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Muggy conditions are back

Chance of showers later this week

That nice 'fall feeling' is going away. Thursday morning will bring the familiar 'air-you-can-wear' to the Coastal Bend. You can also expect some patchy fog for the Thursday morning commute.

Humidity is on the rise, and soon rain chances will be too!

With increased humidity, muggy afternoons with highs in the low 90s are in the forecast. I'm watching the big weather picture this weekend. Abundant moisture and a 'wrinkle' of low pressure will spark isolated t-showers. The rain will be widely spread across the Coastal Bend, but daily rain chances continue into next week! A little goes a long way — estimated rainfall accumulations are looking better with some model guidance calling for a few tenths of an inch over the next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Noticeably humid, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: Calm

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful evening!