Humidity increases as we approach the weekend, helping our rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat risk moderate to major (2 to 3 out of 4)
- Sea breeze showers possible
- Promising rain chances for the weekend
High temperatures remain in the upper 90s today, with feels-like temps will be well into the 100s, around 110°. Conditions will be a few degrees cooler on Friday as tropical moisture nears South Texas. High risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the end of the week
Promising rainfall is expected late Friday and into Saturday as an area of interest that the NHC is keeping an eye on has a very low chance of tropical development. So this tropical moisture looks to be our rainmaker.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: S 5-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated t-storms
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: S 5-20 mph
Have a great day!