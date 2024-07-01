Humid, breezy, and a chance of showers early Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We will continue to feel breezy this weekend with moderate wind speeds, as well as some rain coming through our area Sunday. Saharan Dust also moves through, giving us beautiful sunrises and sunsets, as well as helps limit tropical storm development.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

AM showers likely Sunday

Saharan Dust moves closer to the Texas Coast

Breezy conditions throughout the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A chance of showers, thunderstorms after 10 a.m.

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 8-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a breeze

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 8-15 mph

Have a safe and wonderful rest of your weekend!