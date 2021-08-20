Hot weekend ahead, dangerous rip currents through Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Afternoon high’s yesterday, for the third day in a row, went above normal as we topped out at 97 degrees officially out at Corpus Christi International Airport.

The high pressure dome that is promoting all the heat here, and keeping tropical activity away from South Texas for the time being, is a bit of a change since most of August we’ve been seeing below normal high temperatures.

Tropical Storm Grace has emerged back in the Gulf of Mexico early today and will churn up the Gulf waters. The direct effects of Grace will be far removed from the Coastal Bend and is still forecast to make landfall south of Tampico Mexico. However, we’ll see increased swells for the offshore waters, an increase in rip currents and some minor coastal flooding.

Beach-goers will need to use extreme caution with the high rip currents that will be in place today and Saturday. These are a real danger and could become life-threatening. If you are not an experienced swimmer, you are highly encouraged to stay in waist-deep water and near lifeguards as red flags will be likely the next several days.

If you are caught in a rip current, try your best not to panic and swim parallel to the shore and tread the water. Also wave and yell for help if needed.

An additional note; skies have been hazy with a little bit of Saharan dust making its way into the Coastal Bend. That is bringing air quality down some. As we go late into the upcoming weekend and early next week, a larger and denser plume of dust is expected to overtake South Texas. So that will lead to degraded air quality.

Overall, high pressure will rule the region and rain chance will only be stray today and tomorrow before the sunshine and heat take over for the rest of the weekend and early next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices each day will be in the 106-112 range.

Next opportunity for some showers arrives by the middle of next week as the Gulf opens once again and we see some showers move in.

Today: Mainly sunny, hot, windy and hazy with a passing stray shower…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 HIGH RIP CURRENT DANGER

Tonight: A few clouds, muggy and warm…Low: 78…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Besides a passing quick shower, it’ll be mainly hot and humid with breezy and hazy conditions…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH. HIGH RIP CURRENT DANGER

Sunday: Mainly sunny, hazy, hot and dry…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Haze and Saharan Dust moves in, mainly sunny and hot…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, hazy and hot…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: A few showers move in, but still mainly dry and hot…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great weekend stay cool and use caution if you are heading to the beach!