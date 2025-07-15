Hot temperatures and gusty winds, Saharan Dust arrives this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm day with gusty winds in our neighborhood. Saharan Dust is on the way.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We will have a similar weather pattern each day this week. With the mix of hot temperatures, Saharan Dust, and gusty winds, these conditions will last through Friday.

The Saharan Dust arrives this evening and will exit by early Friday morning. We have a primarily dry week as well with little to no rainfall expected. Feels-like temperatures will consistently touch triple-digits around the 11 a.m. hour until 6 p.m.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as an area of low pressure is trying to come together across Florida. The National Hurricane Center projects this system will keep moving westward across Florida and into the Gulf by Wednesday. There is a medium chance of formation within the next 7 days, 40%. No direct impact to Texas at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover, windy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, sunny, and windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Have a great Tuesday!