Hot temperatures and gusty winds, Saharan Dust arrives this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm day with gusty winds in our neighborhood. Saharan Dust is on the way.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We will have a similar weather pattern each day this week. With the mix of hot temperatures, Saharan Dust, and gusty winds, these conditions will last through Friday.
The Saharan Dust arrives this evening and will exit by early Friday morning. We have a primarily dry week as well with little to no rainfall expected. Feels-like temperatures will consistently touch triple-digits around the 11 a.m. hour until 6 p.m.
We are keeping an eye on the tropics as an area of low pressure is trying to come together across Florida. The National Hurricane Center projects this system will keep moving westward across Florida and into the Gulf by Wednesday. There is a medium chance of formation within the next 7 days, 40%. No direct impact to Texas at this time.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing cloud cover, windy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, sunny, and windy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Have a great Tuesday!