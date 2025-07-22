Hot, humid, & major heat risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sizzling heat

Increasing heat risk

Tracking slight rain chances for the end of the work week



The sweltering heat continues as temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temps up to 109°. Moderate to major heat risk will remain a concern (level 2 and 3 out of 4. A little relief will be offered by way of a southeast breeze clocking between 15-20 mph. Don't regard the winds as enough to keep you safe in these oppressive conditions. Please practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water and spending time in the air conditioning.

Slight rain chances are in the forecast towards the end of the work week. It's not looking promising as it all depends on low pressure and moisture arriving from the Gulf.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sizzling and sunny

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!