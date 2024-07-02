Hot, dry and hazy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Dry heat looks to stay in the forecast but the hazy conditions will improve a bit tomorrow.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm, hazy and breezy this evening

Haze will clear out a bit tomorrow

We're keeping our eye on the tropics. Nothing to worry about yet!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a little less hazy

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Fourth of July (Thursday): Hot and sunny

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!