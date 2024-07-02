Hot, dry and hazy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Dry heat looks to stay in the forecast but the hazy conditions will improve a bit tomorrow.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warm, hazy and breezy this evening
- Haze will clear out a bit tomorrow
- We're keeping our eye on the tropics. Nothing to worry about yet!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear with a few clouds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a little less hazy
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Fourth of July (Thursday): Hot and sunny
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!