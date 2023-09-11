Hot and sunny start to the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

We are starting the work week on a warm and dry note. Today, temperatures will be in the upper 90s with sunny skies.

As of now, no heat alerts are in effect for the Coastal Bend, so while it will be yet another hot day, the heat won't reach the dangerous levels necessary for advisories to be put into place.

Later in the week and into the weekend, decent rain chances return to the forecast as a weak cold front approaches South Texas. This won't bring us significantly cooler temperatures, but it will drop our temperatures by a few degrees.

Have a great week!