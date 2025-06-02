Hot and humid week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! New month, more summer time heat.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Elevating heat danger

Hot summer temperatures are in the forecast this week, starting with the low 90s and gradually warming to the mid or upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be in the 100s daily, so increasing heat risk will be a concern.

High pressure will dominate over South Texas all week, promoting sunny skies and hot conditions.

Heat safety will be a must all this week. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in some AC.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature: High 93°

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy

Temperature: Low 79°

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Hot and worsening heat danger

Temperature: High 92°

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good day and stay cool!