Hot and humid before showers late this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Still hot muggy through the midweek but rain is expected to move in late this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot and muggy through most of the week

Clouds build tonight

Rain chances increase Friday through early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hotter

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and even hotter

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!