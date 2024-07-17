Hot and humid before showers late this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Still hot muggy through the midweek but rain is expected to move in late this week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and muggy through most of the week
- Clouds build tonight
- Rain chances increase Friday through early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hotter
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy and even hotter
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
