Hot and hazy weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Major Heat Risk through the weekend
- Another round of Saharan dust tomorrow
- Rain is back in the forecast next week
Oppressive and dangerous heat worsens in the forecast this weekend. Heat alerts are likely to be issued. If heat isn't enough to keep you inside, the Saharan dust might. Rounds of Saharan dust are beginning to make their way into South Texas and will continue into the weekend.
Rain chances return to the forecast as early as Monday night with isolated to scattered showers.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Very hazy and hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a good evening!