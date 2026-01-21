Here's what to know about Wednesday's forecast and the arctic blast this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

A few showers on Wednesday

Temps rising this week

A strong cold front arrives this weekend

Cold rain expected, wintry mix unlikely

Rainfall

Rainfall is still expected on Wednesday, though as of now this looks to be a less exciting forecast. There has been a definite downshift in the amount of rain expected. Showers are expected east of HWY 281, and a good downpour or two is still possible, but most the rain we've been expecting looks to stay offshore. Another chance for rain arrives this weekend, starting Friday evening.

Arctic blast

High temps are still forecast to peak in the upper 70s on Friday. This warming trend will end with a strong cold front on Saturday morning. This will be our first arctic cold front of the season; confidence is high that subfreezing morning low temps will arrive in the Coastal Bend by Sunday. It's a good idea to prepare the 4 P's for another freeze next weekend.

The 'weather chisme' or tea has been brewing about the chance for winter weather in the Coastal Bend this weekend. This is very unlikely, but it isn't impossible. If you thought liquid rain was difficult to get in the Coastal Bend, it'll be just as difficult (if not more) for a frozen variety of precipitation to happen. For now, it's just something we're keeping an eye on! At most, freezing rain is a concern for northern neighborhoods. We'll know more as our cold front actually materializes (about Thursday).

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Cloudy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, scattered showers

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

