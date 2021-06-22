Heat tamed by scattered storms tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

This week started out with dangerously high heat index values across the Coastal Bend. 'Feels Like' temperatures topped out between 110º-115ºF this afternoon and have since been dialing back. Expect a warm, breezy evening with scattered thunderstorms moving into our area tonight. These storms will stick around Tuesday and taper off on Wednesday. In the meantime, the rain is going to provide some relief from high heat index values on Tuesday afternoon, limiting 'Feels Like' temperatures to around 100º-105ºF.

Tuesday's rain will be scattered in nature, but last much of the day. Expect rainfall less than an inch area-wide, with some higher totals in isolated area's. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, so when you hear thunder roar, go indoors.

