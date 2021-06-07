Watch
Heat Index soars into the triple digits this week

Humidity will have feels like temps +100ºF
Get the latest forecast with Paul
Sun and heat
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 09:41:45-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

The rainy pattern that dropped an abundance of rain over the Coastal Bend finally made a grand exit this weekend. The good news is that this week will provide an opportunity for our gardens and lawns to dry out. Unfortunately, the humidity in the air combined with warmer temperatures will make for oppressive Feels Like temperatures. The Heat Index will remain in the triple digits for much of this week so make sure to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated!

Expect breezy, humid nights and windy afternoons this week. High pressure over our area will mean lots of sunshine and little to no rain. Temperatures will remain near-average at about 90ºF with south-southeast winds around 20 MPH.

Stay cool like the clouds!

