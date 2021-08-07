Heat and Humidity Blanket Coastal Bend; Onshore Breeze Not Cool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies are partly cloudy over the Coastal Bend late today as upper level high pressure sends air temperatures into the middle 90s and heat indices to near 108 degrees.

A south southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph is doing little to relieve the heat, and the steamy trend will persist through midweek. A heat advisory is likely to be issued for Sunday, with heat indices soaring to between 108 and 114 degrees.

The torrid conditions will persist most of the week. A weak mid-level disturbance moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will promote isolated sea breeze showers Thursday through Saturday, but rainfall totals will be meager. Still, the Atlantic Basin remains uneventful for tropical activity at this time, with three minor disturbances in the tropical Atlantic will modest chances for development.