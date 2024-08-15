Heat alerts continue through Wednesday with hot, humid weather

Watch Now
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend! We have another hot day to look forward to with much humidity in the air. We could see a sprinkle of showers this afternoon from a sea breeze, but no major rainfall is projected.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We are still under high pressure giving us hot weather with limited rainfall. Throughout the week, we do not have any rain in the forecast. We surely need some as we have had no rain this month and we are halfway through.

Be mindful of how hot it will be outside this week. Triple digit feels-like is no joke and it will be important to take breaks to cool down and hydrate multiple times.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid with a breeze

Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, moderate winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 6-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with moderate winds

Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 6-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!

