Heat advisories in effect but slightly cooler temps are expected this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sizzling and dangerous heat is still place in the Coastal Bend. We talked all week how we could possibly see some heat alerts of into effect this week. Today it happened. A little after 2PM, Heat Advisories went in effect for most of the Coastal Bend and will expire at 7PM. It is absolutely imperative to practice heat safety to beat this heat and keep yourself safe.

We have some relief on the way with slightly cooler temps expected this weekend. Right now we have some decent rain chances for some isolated showers early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Calm and warm

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Still dangerously hot

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday Night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Have great evening and stay cool!