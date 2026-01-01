Happy New Year! We're looking pretty great today with plenty of sunshine and 70s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday and Happy New Year Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We're just about perfect today with sunshine and 70s this afternoon

By tomorrow we'll push back into the mid 80s and hold above average temps into next week

The dry spell continues through the next seven days barring any last minute changes

Happy New Year Coastal Bend! Today we're on the warm up with plenty of sunshine overhead as daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 70s across the region. By tomorrow we'll even be record chasing with a forecast high of 86F and the record coming in at 87F from

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today (New Years Day): Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 77F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 61F

Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday and start to 2026 Coastal Bend!