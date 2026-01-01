Happy New Year! We're looking pretty great today with plenty of sunshine and 70s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday and Happy New Year Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- We're just about perfect today with sunshine and 70s this afternoon
- By tomorrow we'll push back into the mid 80s and hold above average temps into next week
- The dry spell continues through the next seven days barring any last minute changes
Happy New Year Coastal Bend! Today we're on the warm up with plenty of sunshine overhead as daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 70s across the region. By tomorrow we'll even be record chasing with a forecast high of 86F and the record coming in at 87F from
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today (New Years Day): Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 77F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 61F
Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 86F
Winds: SW 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great Thursday and start to 2026 Coastal Bend!