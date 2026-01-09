Happy Friday! It's warm and muggy here for now, but a cold front is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy fog this morning through just after sunrise

Warm and muggy today in the lower 80s

Cold front tonight makes way for a cloudy & cool weekend with a few showers

We have one more day of the well above average temperatures and humid air before tonight's cold front dries us out and cools us off for this weekend! We could see a few isolated showers today, but the best chance for downpours and thunderstorm activity is going to reside with the cold front as it works into the area late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Our weekend is looking considerably cooler and jacket worthy in the 60s for daytime highs with a couple of showers possible into our Saturday also. Luckily for now the rest of the seven-day forecast avoids any other 80s on the board after today.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy and Humid, Isolated brief shower or two

Temperature: 82F

Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, A few T-storms possible

Temperature: 56F

Winds: N 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and Cool, A few Isolated Showers

Temperature: 62F

Winds: N 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!