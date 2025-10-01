Happy first day of October! Temperatures take a warm up for the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are entering a new month with above normal temperatures expected this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While humidity has been down for the past few days, we will gradually see humidity increase towards the end of the week into the weekend as rain chances are expected to return.

For today and Thursday, these will be our warmer days of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s across our neighborhoods. Heat risk is still a concern at this time with more of a moderate risk.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, light winds

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!