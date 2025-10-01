Happy first day of October! Temperatures take a warm up for the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are entering a new month with above normal temperatures expected this afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
While humidity has been down for the past few days, we will gradually see humidity increase towards the end of the week into the weekend as rain chances are expected to return.
For today and Thursday, these will be our warmer days of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s across our neighborhoods. Heat risk is still a concern at this time with more of a moderate risk.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, light winds
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!