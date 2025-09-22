Happy first day of Fall! Mostly sunny this afternoon, light chance of showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend! Happy first day of Fall!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm start to the week

Cold front midweek

Better rain chances Wednesday & Thursday

Temperatures to start the week will be in the mid to upper 90s across our neighborhoods. Throughout the week, there is a daily chance of showers but those chances increase by the midweek.

Midweek, we will get a cold front that will bring some relief in temperatures as well as better rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as the cold front stalls over south Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday!