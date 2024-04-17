Gloomy, but no meaningful rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! This morning started off with a few light sprinkles, but mostly something called 'virga' (rain that evaporates before reaching the ground).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Muggy again today

Afternoon 'feels like': 90s

Rain expected this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Overcast and muggy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Still overcast and humid

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!