Generally quiet tonight, but another round of storms possible early Friday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms will dot the region the next few days, most importantly early Friday morning, while heat indices will rise to between 110 and 115 degrees this weekend.

Thunderstorms may generate over an inch of rain early Friday morning

Excessive heat will rear its ugly head again this weekend into early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 25 mph

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 30 mph

Thursday Night:

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, mainly after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 28 mph, except variable and gusty near thunderstorms

We have a marginal risk for severe storms across our northern counties Thursday night and early Friday.