Frontal boundary leads to increased rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered to widespread showers this afternoon
- Marginal risk for excessive rainfall today
- Daily rain chances will continue beyond the weekend
Sunshine and extra cloud coverage to gather early this Friday Jr. Shower and t-storm opportunities will increase around lunchtime due to extra moisture and a cold front that is making its way down the Great Plains, boosting our rain chances. Rainfall will be heavy at times, leading to our marginal risk (level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall today.
Daily rain chances will stick around beyond the upcoming weekend, and we'll see a small dip in temperatures falling slightly below average beginning Friday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Increasing clouds, PM storms
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: Light & variable
Friday: Some sunshine and t-storms
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Have a good day!