Friday's warm and sunny forecast won't stick around for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny & warmer on Friday

Colder temps this weekend

Watching rain chances next week

What season is it anyway?

Friday's forecast includes lots of blue sky and sunshine. Combined with southwest winds, these conditions will send afternoon highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s! This is near-record warmth for January, but the record high for January 16 (85ºF) will remain securely in the top spot. Don't get used to the warmth, because a cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend on Friday evening. This front not only brings windy conditions on Saturday morning, but you can also expect cloudy skies and chilly temps. The Coastal Bend will wake up to 30s and 40s on Sunday morning! It's best to once again prepare for a light freeze in Live Oak and Bee County neighborhoods— just in case.

Rainfall

Late Monday night into Tuesday, a second cold front arrives. I don't think any of the Martin Luther King Day activities will be impacted, but confidence is growing in favor of a soggy Tuesday and Wednesday next week! Expect widely scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations as of now are estimated to be 0.5-1.0 inches by Thursday! If this pans out, we'll be caught up for our expected January rainfall!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Clear and chilly

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Clear skies and much warmer!

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SW/SE 10-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy, breezy, and cool

Temperature: Low 51ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!